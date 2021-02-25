The Bachelor: Is Chris Harrison’s future on The Bachelorette in question?







As we prepare for the conclusion of The Bachelor with Matt James, we know that show host Chris Harrison is going to be MIA. After his controversial interview with Rachel Lindsay where he downplayed the racist past actions of contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, he announced that he would not be a part of After the Final Rose at the end of the season.

So what about beyond that? This is where a lot of the mystery lies at the moment. Speaking to People Magazine, a source notes that there are talks happening behind the scenes regarding Harrison and his future with the show. Meanwhile, they claim that a “lot of work is being done behind the scenes to make the appropriate changes and proper moves going forward with the franchise.”

It goes without saying that ABC and Warner Horizon want to continue The Bachelor / The Bachelorette, as it is one of their biggest money-makers and a pop-culture institution. However, they have to be able to do so in a way that is inclusive and supportive. That may mean cutting ties with Harrison, who has been radio silent since his second apology for the Rachel Lindsay interview.

We don’t anticipate the parties involved rushing to make a decision here, but they may need to figure this out over the next month. After all, The Bachelorette typically starts filming not that long after The Bachelor ends its run. They may delay it, but they could only delay it so long before it wouldn’t be ready in the summer.

Do you think that Chris Harrison will return as host for The Bachelorette?

