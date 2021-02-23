The Bachelor: The Women Tell All spoilers: A strange Matt James special







Today, ABC released some of the first details for The Bachelor: The Women Tell All, and we have all sorts of questions as to how this is going to play out.

Take, for example, whether or not the network will air a disclaimer indicating that this entire event was pre-taped prior to Chris Harrison’s controversial interview with Rachel Lindsay. There is going to be a certain portion of Bachelor Nation that is going to be very confused — didn’t he stay that he was stepping away from the season? He did, but that is mostly through the lens of the After the Final Rose special that will air following the finale (if that still happens — remember that Matt James isn’t too thrilled with the franchise right now).

Did you watch our review for last night’s episode yet? If not, take a look at it below as we discuss all of the hometown dates. Once you do that, remember to subscribe to the Matt & Jess YouTube Channel! We’ve got more weekly updates coming there and you don’t want to miss them.

For some official details now on what you can expect to see, take a look below:

“The Bachelor: Women Tell All” – Fifteen women return to relive the romance and rehash the rivalries from their journeys to find love. Some may seek forgiveness while others take a stand, but everyone will have the opportunity to speak their piece, including the Bachelor himself, Matt James. Among other reunions, Serena P. and Matt will face each other for the first time since her emotional hometown date exit. This pre-taped special takes all the emotion and sprinkles in hilarious bloopers as well as an exclusive sneak peek at the remainder of the season, to create “The Bachelor: Women Tell All,” airing MONDAY, MARCH 1 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Is there always a ton of bloat in these specials? Absolutely, and we’re sure that this will be the case again here. Remember that the majority of the night will probably be petty drama — but hey, there’s bloopers. Aren’t they good for at least something here?

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Bachelor: The Women Tell All?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do that, be sure to also come back for some other updates all about the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







