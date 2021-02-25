The Challenge: Double Agents episode 11: Did Lolo Jones leave?







Did Lolo Jones leave The Challenge tonight? Rest assured, there’s a lot we have to talk through in this piece on tonight’s episode…

We’ll admit that for a good chunk of the episode, we were more convinced that tonight was going to be Josh’s night. There’s no denying that Josh Martinez is a polarizing character within the world of The Challenge, just like he was on Big Brother. He fights hard, but he also fights with a lot of people in the house.

In the end, tonight Josh found himself on the hot seat as it appeared to be between Josh and Devin as to who was going to face off versus CT in the Crater. The Big Brother alliance has been a serious force in the house this season, but they have also made some enemies. Take, for example, Lolo Jones, who felt like the alliance had never given her anything.

The big surprise tonight was that Josh and Nany didn’t actually get the most votes to be compromised — instead, it was Devin and Gabby! Darrell ended up being the swing vote, and that meant that Devin and CT were going to be forced to square off. Or … were they? By the time we got close to the end of the episode, Lolo announced out of nowhere that she was leaving! She was frustrated since nobody would ever let her have a chance to go down into the Crater. She wanted to show what she could do and if that wasn’t going to happen, she was going to take advantage of the opportunity and depart. That was it.

So this is a pretty unceremonious exit for someone who probably would have done really well if she got a chance to fight for a gold skull. It also leaves Nam on his own, and that could create all sorts of other questions moving forward.

