The Challenge: Double Agents episode 11 sneak peek: Get the top time!







Tomorrow night on The Challenge: Double Agents episode 11, things will kick off in a pretty awesome way. One of the best things about this season is how the producers have taken advantage of their setting in order to do some massively impressive stuff … and they are doing that all over again here.

In the video below, you can get a sense of the next hyper-intense task that the remaining contestants will be confronted with. Each set of agents must complete what is effectively a timed course that involves hanging onto ropes under a helicopter, proper timing, and strong swimming skills. This all legitimately feels like the sort of stunt you would see in a spy movie, and we can’t imagine that it will be easy for everyone to pull off.

The video concludes with Kaycee and Leroy giving this a go. There’s a reasonable amount of confidence here, but Leroy’s a little bit concerned about some of his swimming skills. In his mind, he is one of the weaker guys in the competition in terms of his ability in that department.

We don’t think we need to tell all of you just how important being a Double Agent at this point is. You want to be able to influence what happens so close to the final, given that there are only so many opportunities left to get a Gold Skull. That’s what makes some of the decisions last week all the more baffling. If you want to win the grand prize, at this point you need to do everything in your power to fight for it! You can’t hold anything back; if you do, you may as well just pack your stuff and leave.

Remember that beyond this particular challenge, there are some other big things happening in episode 11. Brace for a breach that could have far-reaching consequences on everything this season.

They say teamwork makes the dream work, but which team will actually concur this next mission? 🤔🚁 #TheChallenge36 is all-new TOMORROW, at 8/7c only on @MTV 📛 pic.twitter.com/XKzlIkynCA — challengemtv (@ChallengeMTV) February 23, 2021

