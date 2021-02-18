The Challenge: Double Agents episode 11 preview: Is Lolo Jones leaving?







Next week on The Challenge: Double Agents episode 11, we have a security breach! Not only that, but you have a lot more drama.

Is some of this said drama tied to one Lolo Jones? The preview that aired following tonight’s new episode is enough to make someone wonder for multiple reasons. First and foremost, someone openly questioned whether or not she could leave. Beyond just that, she was also very upset about not getting to compete for a Gold Skull tonight. She even voted for herself and Nam! She’s someone who is incredibly competitive, so we can’t say that we’re altogether shocked nobody else wanted her in that final battle.

For a few more specifics now about what’s coming, check out the full The Challenge: Double Agents episode 11 synopsis:

CT grows worried that he may be locked out of getting a gold skull and decides to train Big T for battle. One agent’s unforgettable performance shocks everyone during the high-flying “mission: air lift.” TJ drops a bomb that know one saw coming.

Of course, beyond everything with Lolo and the aftermath of tonight’s elimination, there is one big question you’re left to wonder: Who could be stuck with Cory next? We give the guy credit for finding a way to still be on the show, even though being partnered with him is an almost-immediate way to get thrown on the guillotine. Amber M. is the latest person to go when partnered up with him, and we’ll just have to wait and see what the aftermath to the next Crater showdown is.

Ultimately, we know that the stakes are higher than ever before — the final is getting closer and closer with each passing day, and time is of the essence to grab those remaining Gold Skulls!

Related – Check out some more coverage on tonight’s new episode of The Challenge

What do you think is coming on The Challenge: Double Agents episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are other updates coming and you don’t want to miss them. (Photo: MTV.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







