WandaVision season 2 renewal: Marvel Studios boss talks possibility







When you think about the story being presented right now, it’s hard to conceive a WandaVision season 2. What in the world would that look like? When you think about the style and substance of this show, it feels very much like something constructed for a single season. How do you travel back and focus on old sitcoms again? How long could Wanda really keep this reality going?

Ultimately, we could envision a second season of WandaVision that looks and feels a little bit different from what we have now — maybe it’s more of a traditional Scarlet Witch show. If that was the case, though, would the show’s title even still work? There’s obviously a lot of different stuff to think about here.

For now, the one thing that you should know is this: Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is not necessarily ruling anything out. Speaking (per TVLine) while at a virtual TCA press tour panel, here is what he had to say:

“I’ve been at Marvel too long to say a definite no or yes to anything, in regards to another season of WandaVision … [bringing the show back] will be dictated by the story.”

We do think that Marvel will be exploring some sort of possibility to use these characters again — it’s hard for them not to when they consider the show’s performance. While Disney+, like Netflix, does not release total viewers for their shows, it feels like WandaVision could be up there with Bridgerton as one of the year’s most-watched programs. We already know that Bridgerton is coming back for another season, so in that sense, just about anything is possible. We’re just not entering a hiatus with astronomically high hopes.

In general, though, we think Disney+ is approaching most of their Marvel shows with the focus of “just one season at a time.”

Do you think that a WandaVision season 2 could somehow be viable?

How do you think it could work? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and after you do that, remember to come back around for some other news. (Photo: Disney+.)

