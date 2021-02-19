





As we now approach WandaVision episode 8, one thing is abundantly clear: We are very much close to the end of the road. Also, we now have a central adversary in a way that we previously did not.

For the entirety of the series, it’s been clear that something more was going on in this community beyond just Wanda’s construction of it. The mystery was what that something was. We now have a good sense of it courtesy of Agatha Harkness, who for all this time has been working to screw with all of the various “sitcoms” at the core of the show. Now that she has revealed herself, it does set a dramatically different tone for the final two episodes.

All of a sudden, the show feels less like an attempt for Wanda to live in her own reality; instead, it feels more like her doing everything that she can to save what is left. Things are going to ratchet up, and somewhere along the way we imagine she’ll realize that she can’t stay there forever. She is going to have to move forward at some point. But what does that mean for Vision? What does she learn that applies to the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? We do think that there is a little bit of value to this.

Also, remember that there are some greater mysteries left to think about here, as well. Take, for example, all of the Mephisto buzz that is out there — or, possible involvement in some other forces. We’re not sure that this is a show meant to have a season 2, so there’s a lot that needs to be taken on sooner rather than later. (We could envision something more for the Scarlet Witch character in series form, but we’re not sure that it would look or feel anything like this.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to WandaVision

What do you most want to see when it comes to WandaVision episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, remember to come back around for some other insight. (Photo: Disney+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







