New Amsterdam season 3 trailer: Can Max build something better?







Leading up to its big premiere in just one week’s time, NBC has unveiled the latest New Amsterdam season 3 trailer. Let’s just say that there are all sorts of reasons to be excited at present.

If you look below, you can see how Dr. Max Goodwin continues to try and balance all parts of his life, for better and for worse. He is trying to succeed as a single father, while also trying to radically change a hospital system that has long been broken. He wants to prioritize patient care and put profits more on the backburner, but no matter where he turns, there is resistance … there is always resistance. Add to this a global health crisis that is taking hundreds of thousands of lives.

As you may know already, New Amsterdam is going to be writing in the virus into its story. We don’t necessarily think it is the sole focus of the story, but it absolutely is a key component to what lies ahead. All of these characters will have to come to grip with the impact this has on their lives — for Dr. Kapoor, his own life is going to be on the line. Dr. Reynolds has been choices to make still on his future (if he is really gone, that is), while Dr. Bloom struggles with the idea that her addiction may be causing her to lose some of her memories.

Then, there is also the question of Max and Dr. Helen Sharpe — are the two poised to become something more? We know that there are plenty of people out there hoping to see it, but there has never been confirmation that the show is planning to go there. Consider it something to think about, though the trailer doesn’t explicitly say that anything is happening.

