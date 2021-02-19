New Amsterdam season 3 premiere spoilers: The effects of the pandemic







How is the New Amsterdam season 3 premiere going to address the pandemic? There’s no denying that the March 2 episode is coming in at a strange time.

Think about it this way: Viewers are already exhausted of stories related to the virus, and there isn’t that much of an appetite to see constant reminders of it. With that being said, though, you also don’t want to ignore it. The whole point of a show like this is to present some sort of snapshot of the real world. If you can do that while also showing some other storylines, then maybe you’ve got a win-win situation going on. This is precisely what “The New Normal” is setting out to achieve.

03/02/2021 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : New Amsterdam is still reeling from the pandemic as a plane crash lands in the East River. When investigators come to interrogate the flight crew, Iggy fights against the clock to help the pilot uncover the truth. Max tracks down scarce medication after one of his own contracts COVID. TV-14

The episode is clearly taking place after the pandemic’s arrival, and it doesn’t seem as though these characters are fully out of it yet. With that being said, there’s no guarantee that they will stay in this time-frame forever, either. It’s something that you’ll have to watch for and see, but with the plane-crash storyline it’s clear that the writers want to also give you something different.

One of the things that has been so remarkable about New Amsterdam over time is that somehow, Max Goodwin has managed to find normalcy at a public hospital amidst great chaos. He’s dealt with so much before and when you think of that, no one is probably more equipped to tackle the pandemic and beyond than him.

