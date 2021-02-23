The Good Doctor season 4 episode 10: Was Olivia fired?







Tonight, The Good Doctor season 4 episode 10 brought you a story directed by Freddie Highmore, and one stuffed full of crises. Take, for example, a hack at the hospital that put Lea in the spotlight, and also a conflict that pushed Lim and Claire to the brink.

In the end, though, this episode did feature the departure of a character in Olivia who admitted that she never even wanted to be there. She made this confession to Dr. Andrews near the end of the episode, making it clear what she really wanted out of her life and how she felt forced into this the whole way through. It’s sad to see her leave the hospital in a way, but this was a story we actually very much appreciated. Why? It was different. It’s something that you don’t see a lot of within the world of this show … or any show, for that matter.

While Olivia was not a main character on the same level of some others, we did get to know her well enough through a small chunk of this season. She did her best in this profession, but it is hard when your heart isn’t really in it.

As for something a little more heartfelt, it was nice near the end of the episode to see Lim do her best to make it up to Claire over some of the accusations thrown her way. Doesn’t a little bit of salted caramel and hot fudge make things better? Meanwhile, Dr. Glassman had appreciation for Lea taking some of the risks that she did — even if she defied orders in order to do them. This entire story was a test for her and she passed — and maybe garnered a little more respect in the process. We know that she does care very much what Glassman thinks of her.

