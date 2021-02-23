The Good Doctor season 4 episode 11 return date: Conflict all around







The Good Doctor season 4 episode 11 carries with it the title of “We’re All Crazy Sometimes.” Rest assured, there will be drama. This is an episode (airing on March 8) where Dr. Glassman is going to issue a challenge for a lot of the residents — so will they be up for it? Will they battle with each other for it? We’ve got a feeling that this was an hour where certain doctors could turn on each other, and there are some consequences that could come after the fact.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Good Doctor season 4 episode 11 synopsis with some other insight all about what lies ahead:

“We’re All Crazy Sometimes” – After bringing in an incredibly unique and complicated spinal surgery, Dr. Aaron Glassman challenges the residents for an opportunity to join him in the operating room. Meanwhile, Shaun and Morgan disagree on how to treat a comatose patient with a cancerous tumor on “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, MARCH 8 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Really, this whole episode seems to be just about conflict — there’s not a whole lot of other stuff in the middle of it. Even after everything that happens on tonight’s “Decrypt,” there could be a certain percentage of these characters who are just full-steam-ahead and trying to advance their own careers.

The Shaun/Morgan conflict to us may be the highlight of the episode, just because they each are at such different points in their careers now. It’s also possible that neither one of them may be fully wrong, and the solution could be to listen to what each other is saying and try to move forward from there. These doctors all need each other; without that camaraderie and cooperation, the whole hospital falls apart.

