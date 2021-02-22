NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 12 promo: How Callen finds Anna







NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 12 is airing this coming Sunday, and at present, there’s a lot to wonder about with Callen. Take, for example, what we saw from him at the end of last night’s “Russia, Russia, Russia.”

Where is the story for Chris O’Donnell’s character going to go from here? Well, let’s just say that he ends up discovering Anna’s whereabouts in the most unexpected of ways. He and Rountree are scouting a location when all of a sudden, she turns up. We know that Callen has been searching for her for a little while, but it definitely doesn’t seem as though this is when he was expecting her to turn up.

So what is Anna’s endgame here? Why has she been keeping stuff from Callen? It’s understandable why many would assume the worst (honestly, we are worried), but we’ve seen enough of this show over the years to realize that things are not 100% what they always appear to be on the surface. There are some ways in which things could change, so we have to be prepared for that.

As for the rest of the episode, the promo below showcases that a new, coded message from Hetty suggests that there is a dangerous plot threatening to unravel in the city at just about any moment, and that could put most of the team on high alert. Everyone is going to have to do what they can in order to stop this, and they won’t have a lot of time to figure out their next move. This is the sort of high-intensity case we want to see on NCIS: Los Angeles the vast majority of the time, so let’s just hope that it meshes well with everything that’s going on with Callen and Anna.

