NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 12 spoilers: Callen finds Anna







Next week on NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 12, what we are looking at is a case of good and bad news for Callen. The good news is that he’s finally going to find Anna, who he’s been searching for ever since she wasn’t at that hotel! The problem is that we’re not altogether sure the reunion will be a happy one.

What’s going on with her? Can she still be trusted? We’re sure that Chris O’Donnell’s character is going to have some of those questions and hopefully, he will get some answers before this episode concludes. It’s our personal opinion that if Anna is doing something shady, she’s not doing it for a nefarious reason. We don’t think the writers want us to be booing Bar Paly’s character at each and every turn! There is likely a specific reason behind her actions, and maybe we will see some of that as this story plays out.

Below, CarterMatt has the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 12 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

“Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” – After Callen receives a cryptic message from Hetty, he tracks down the person tailing him, bringing him to a remote location teeming with Russians… and face to face with Anna, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Feb. 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Now, we don’t think it’s going to be easy for the two to rebuild whatever fracture is there in their relationship. Callen’s not someone who lets a lot of people in, so it probably hurts even more when something happens that feels like a betrayal. After everything that transpires here, it could be on Anna to find the proper ways to move forward and try to repair this relationship.

