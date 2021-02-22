NCIS season 18: Wilmer Valderrama, Amanda Pacheco welcome baby!







There’s some great news worth sharing now within the NCIS family — star Wilmer Valderrama and fiancée Amanda Pacheco have a baby girl!

In a new post on Instagram, the actor behind Nick Torres confirmed that on February 15, he and Pacheco welcomed their new addition in Los Angeles. You can see their first photos below, and massive congratulations are in order for the whole family! Wilmer has expressed excitement on a number of occasions to welcome this baby into his world and with that, he begins this new chapter of his life.

Wilmer was congratulated already (in his Instagram comments) by his co-star Emily Wickersham (Bishop), and the same goes for Diona Reasonover (Kasie) and even an NCIS: Los Angeles star in Daniela Ruah. It’s clear just from the comments alone the love that is out there for Wilmer and Amanda from the TV/celebrity community — Valderrama has been in this industry for decades, and it’s clear that he made a lot of friends along the way.

As Wilmer celebrates being a new father, we know that there is work still to come for him on the CBS show. Production is still ongoing for NCIS season 18 with added health and safety protocols — the show is currently on hiatus, but you can expect it to return with all-new episodes on Tuesday, March 2. For some more details on what lies with the show, remember to visit the link here.

Once again, massive congratulations to Wilmer and Amanda on their new addition! Here’s to many more wonderful things.

Are you happy for Wilmer and Amanda?

Are you happy for Wilmer and Amanda?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wilmer Valderrama (@wilmervalderrama)

