Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Prepare for season 18 episode 8







Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We quite a bit to discuss within this article, but we should begin by answering this all-important question.

With the way that this past episode ended, it makes a good bit of sense that you would want more information. Take, for example, about how Jimmy Palmer is coping after the loss of his wife Breena; or, about Jack Sloane’s future. It’s becoming more and more clear that the character is looking for a fresh start elsewhere, and we know from the headlines that Maria Bello will be leaving the show soon — as early as with the next new episode.

Unfortunately, you’ll be waiting for a while to see NCIS season 18 episode 8 air. The show is not on CBS tonight and instead, you will be waiting until we get around to Tuesday, March 2 to see what is next. “True Believer” is the title for the next episode, and while the synopsis doesn’t confirm that Sloane is leaving, it does give you a sense that she will have a big story coming up:

“True Believer” – When Sloane’s name is discovered in Afghanistan at the site of an abandoned bus with a dead driver, Gibbs accompanies her on a trip to find a group of girls who were kidnapped from the bus. Also, McGee, Bishop and Torres track down a hacker who emailed compromising information to the Taliban, on NCIS, Tuesday, March 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Could we also get an update on Bishop and Torres’ relationship within this episode? We sure hope so, given that we’ve been wondering what is really going on with them ever since the events of “1mm.” Are they together or not?

What do you want to see on NCIS season 18 episode 8?

