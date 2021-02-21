Shameless season 11: When will all of the Showtime hiatuses end?







In the event that you didn’t know already, there is no new episode of Shameless this week — and yea, it’s frustrating. This season has been broken up repeatedly by breaks, and even though some of the Hall of Shame segments have been fun, there is no replacement for the series itself.

So here’s the good and bad news on all of this — you are going to get to a point soon where the remainder of the episodes air without a break. You’re just going to be waiting for a while in order to see it. The show will be back with new episodes in early March, and according to TVLine, at that point we’ll start getting new episodes one right after the next. Yes, waiting to get there will be frustrating, but at least you know there are no more hiatuses at a certain point!

It’s clear already that there are a lot of different stories that the writers still need to take on here. For starters, we need to figure out whether or not Lip can recover from what’s happened with his house and his job. Meanwhile, Ian and Mickey need some career stability, Frank has to decide to tell someone about his alcoholic dementia, and Debbie needs to figure out whether or not she sees a future with Sandy Milkovich. We also still have to wait and see if there is any room for Fiona to return and what the series finale looks like. It’s already been proposed that the Gallagher house gets sold, but we’re not sure anyone will be interested in biting on that.

There are going to be some serious moments moving forward, and we figure that there has to be on the basis of what some of the stakes are. Hopefully, though, all of this will be matched up with humor and plenty of reasons to smile. Shameless has excelled over the years because of its ability to give you the best of both worlds.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the remaining episodes of Shameless

What do you want to see through the remainder of Shameless season 11?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around for some additional updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







