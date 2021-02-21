The Rookie season 3 episode 6 sneak peek: Nolan goes back to school







The Rookie season 3 episode 6 is right around the corner, and this is an episode that features a whole new challenge for John Nolan. This time around, it’s not about him taking on criminals on the street; instead, it’s about him trying to get a higher education.

Nathan Fillion’s character has now decided that he wants to go back to school in order to become a training officer down the road — he wants to pay it forward as a cop, and try to teach people the right way to do the job. (He certainly doesn’t want more Doug Stantons out there corrupting young officers.) Trying to get to this point, however, will be no easy task.

The sneak peek below gives you a preview of Castle alum Toks Olangundoye as Professor Ryan, someone who could put Nolan through his paces at night school. You only see her for a few seconds, but we’re excited to see Toks and Fillion work together once more. You also see in this sneak peek a little bit of Nolan’s uncertainty entering this class. There are some legitimate questions as to whether or not he should identify himself as a cop in the class, given that there could be some judgment that goes along with that.

Also in this episode, you are going to see Officer Lucy Chen make some decisions to further pursue undercover work, a decision that could lead to its own fair share of consequences. As confident as we may be in her abilities, there are innate dangers that go along with this — that is especially the case for someone who is relatively new to the work. This is not something that Chen has been doing for years and she could end up immersing herself with some dangerous people around every corner.

