The Rookie season 3 episode 6 spoilers: John Nolan goes back to school







When The Rookie season 3 episode 6 arrives on ABC next week, John Nolan will face an entirely new challenge. Over the past couple of years, he has been learning how to be the best cop possible on the streets. Now, he’s getting set to do some more learning in the classroom. This marks a new era for the character, and it’s not going to be an easy one. Isn’t that a part of what makes it exciting?

If you didn’t know already, a familiar face will be joining Nathan Fillion in the classroom starting next week: Castle alum Toks Olagundoye! She will be playing the part of Professor Ryan, who should prove to be an interesting foil for however long she is around.

For a few more specifics (plus details on Officer Chen’s story), be sure to check out the full The Rookie season 3 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Revelations” – Officer Nolan’s decision to return to school in order to become a training officer is proving to be much harder than he expected. Meanwhile, Officer Chen considers going into undercover work after getting a taste of the job when Harper’s former colleague needs help on ABC’s “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, FEB. 21 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST).

We’re excited for this story to present a different side of police work, and that is something that The Rookie has always strived to do. It’s not as much about one big case-of-the-week as it is the trials and tribulations of starting at the bottom of the ladder. It makes sense for Nolan to become a training officer — it’s his way to advance on the job, but also pay forward what he’s gone through over the past couple of years. We’ll just have to see how it all pans out.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Rookie right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Rookie season 3 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you check that out, remember to also stick around — there are some other updates coming and you don’t want to miss them. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







