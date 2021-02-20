Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, February 20?







Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We’ve got a few different things to discuss here in the context of February 20.

Of course, we don’t want to beat around the bush for too long here, so let’s just go ahead and get to the good news — you will have a new installment of the sketch show on the air tonight! This is one that should prove to be surprising, given that Regé-Jean Page is still unknown to many beyond his appearances on Bridgerton. We don’t know much about him as a person, or what some of his comedic sensibilities will be. We do think that his casting represents one of the things that this show tries to do best, and that is capture talent that is supremely popular in the moment — the Shonda Rhimes-produced Bridgerton has been one of the most-popular shows of the past couple of months, so it only makes sense that the network test the waters here and see how he does.

It is still remarkable to us that Page’s show is the fourth consecutive one we’ve seen over the past month — not only that, but there is a show next week hosted by Nick Jonas. (He is also poised to serve as the musical guest.) Our guess is that after the Jonas show, we’ll probably see an extended hiatus of at least several weeks before we have some other big run near the end of the spring. Usually episodes are divided up more than they’ve been this season; we can’t speak to if this is something caused by the pandemic, or if this will be a trend that SNL wants to try and achieve moving forward.

No matter, let’s hope for some fun things from Page tonight! A Bridgerton spoof seems like a given, and we’re sure he will also get a chance to try on several different accents.

What do you hope to see play out on Saturday Night Live tonight?

