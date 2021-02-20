Saturday Night Live: Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton, Bad Bunny expectations







Tonight’s Saturday Night Live episode hosted by Regé-Jean Page is going to be a fascinating one to watch. Think about it this way — one year ago, there’s a pretty good chance that you wouldn’t have known who Page even was. Now, thanks largely to Bridgerton, he is on the rise in a way very few other actors are.

Because he is still relatively new to the scene, though, we honestly have no idea what this show will look or feel like tonight. It’s inevitable that there will be a Bridgerton spoof, and that the show is referenced in Page’s opening monologue. Beyond that, though, it is our feeling that we’ll see a lot of sketches where he does something totally different. One of the things that you need to remember with SNL more than any other is that hosts want to step outside their comfort zone and show everything that they can do. We’re sure that Page would love to do things that are totally wacky and silly on the show tonight, and SNL should give him that opportunity.

As for the musical guest, you have Bad Bunny — he’s actually the focus of the promo below than Page or cast member Melissa Villasenor, and that makes us think that he could make an appearance in a sketch at some point over the 90 minutes.

Beyond all of this, though, we remain in a new state of the unknown when it comes to what SNL puts on the screen. Back during the Donald Trump presidency, it was almost a lock what the series was going to start with every single time. Now, there’s a little bit more freedom for them to go away from political headlines — we’re still going to get them, but there is no guarantee it will be a weekly thing.

