Saturday Night Live: Nick Jonas to host, perform on February 27







We thought it was unusual that Saturday Night Live was doing a new episode tonight, their fourth in a row! Yet, we’re seeing now that they are going all-out with another new installment airing next week!

Today, NBC confirmed that the sketch show is going to be airing on February 27 an installment featuring Nick Jonas both as host and musical guest. It would make some sense that the multi-talented Jonas could pull this off, given that he’s acted in addition to performing both solo and with the Jonas Brothers. He’s also a coach on The Voice, so there is some cross-platform synergy here, as well.

If there’s only one concern we have for this show, it’s that it is the fifth in a row and by the time this airs, we gotta imagine that everyone is going to be pretty darn exhausted. It’s a lot to have this many consecutive weekly episodes, mostly because we know the cram that often goes into making sure this many episodes happen. Think many late nights and a lot of creative brainstorming. The entire writing staff is going to need a long nap once all of this is over.

As for why NBC is scheduling the show like this right now, we just think it’s easier during the pandemic to do big batches. It makes it so there’s less travel in between batches of episodes, and could make the SNL set a little bit more of a contained environment. We know that the cast and crew do have a lot of responsibilities elsewhere — think in terms of Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd, who are both also filming their sitcom Kenan. There is more going on during the season than we’ve seen over the years.

