The Bachelor episode 8: Matt James & Michelle Young’s hometown date







The Bachelor episode 8 will be here on ABC Monday night, and there’s a chance for some very unusual hometown dates. Because Matt James’ season is being filmed in a bubble environment, he and the remaining women cannot travel elsewhere. However, there are ways for some fun things to still happen virtually.

For one of Matt’s final four in Michelle Young, this means getting a chance to spend some time with her students!

In the sneak peek below for Monday’s episode, you can see Michelle introduce Matt virtually to some of the kids she teaches on a regular basis — all of them have some questions for Matt, and based on what we see, this is going to be both awkward and also hilarious. It’s a great opportunity to have a window into her life, and we personally love that Michelle has a perfectly-normal job and seems to love what she does. It’s going to make her all the more endearing to everyone out there in Bachelor Nation.

The only thing that is working against Michelle at the moment is time. Because she was introduced so late in the season, she’s in a spot where she just hasn’t had as much of an opportunity to get to know Matt. She’s up against the clock a little bit more. It’s clear that she is very much into him and vice-versa, but the question will still remain as to whether or not the connection can get to where it needs to be. Out of the remaining contestants, she is the one we’re rooting for the most.

