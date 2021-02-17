The Bachelor episode 8 spoilers: Matt James – hometown date details







The Bachelor episode 8 is set to premiere on ABC this coming Monday, and it’s clear already what the focus will be: Hometown dates. As for whether or not that is what Bachelor Nation is focused on, that’s another story.

Want more news when it comes to The Bachelor in video form? Then be sure to watch our take on last night’s episode below. After you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

Despite all of the controversy that is going on with the franchise in the real world, the show is going full-steam-ahead with its final-four tradition. (This was taped far before anything involving Chris Harrison or Rachael Kirkconnell.) Rachael, Bri, Serena, and Michelle (pictured above with Matt James) are the remaining contestants, and each will have some loved ones flown in to Pennsylvania to get to know Matt a little better. If you’ve seen this show before, then you know a little of how this goes. Some hometown-dates go reasonably well, and others end up being a total dumpster fire.

You can see the full The Bachelor episode 8 synopsis below, but it does not do a lot in terms of giving away specifics:

“2508” – It’s time to meet the families! Though Matt and his final four won’t be leaving the resort, their loved ones have safely arrived and are ready to get to know the man that has stolen these women’s hearts. Over the course of four intense and emotional dates, there will be plenty of tough conversations, heartfelt moments and touching surprises. In the midst of all the thrills, Matt’s ego may not be the only thing bruised along the way on “The Bachelor,” airing MONDAY, FEB. 22 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

While there may be some compelling content within this episode, there is one central issue the remains: What happens with Chris Harrison and how the show handles diversity. While this may be the most diverse final four in franchise history, it gets lost and doesn’t matter when you have the show of the show skating over racist actions, such as the ones committed in Rachael’s past. The show still has not addressed how it will do After the Final Rose without Chris around.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to The Bachelor, including more insight on the future

What do you most want to see on The Bachelor episode 8?

Be sure to let us know below! After you do that, stick around to secure other news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







