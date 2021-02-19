NCIS: New Orleans season 7: Series finale date set at CBS







Want to know when the NCIS: New Orleans series finale will air on CBS? To go along with the final-season announcement, we now have that news.

In a new post on Twitter, the show’s official account noted that the final episode is going to be airing on Sunday, May 16. This episode will hopefully serve as a celebration to all of the good stuff that we’ve seen over the years, and also a rightful conclusion to the story of Dwayne Pride.

So why is the show ending now? This is a hard equation to solve, but we think it’s personally a combination of different factors. The ratings for the show have slipped since moving to Sunday nights at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, and typically, series get progressively more expensive once they go past season 7. This is often when you have to renegotiate with a lot of your key players; actors typically sign six or seven-year deals when joining a show. The financials for the show clearly weren’t working well enough for CBS anymore; otherwise, you’d have to think that they would want to keep things going.

Why shift over to a potential NCIS: Hawaii instead, as CBS could be doing? Once again, it may come down to money since first-year shows are often less costly. Meanwhile, Hawaii has shown itself to be a producer-friendly location for CBS over the years, and they have an established architecture there. We wouldn’t be shocked if a lot of the crew for the new show (provided it gets the green light) ends up being the same crew who worked on Hawaii Five-0 over the years.

Because the series finale is still months out, we do think the writers will have a chance to put together a proper goodbye. You always wish that there is more time, but a little bit of lead-up is better than no lead-up at all.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS: New Orleans right now

What do you want to see on a potential NCIS: New Orleans series finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around — there are some other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Seven seasons totaling over 150 episodes and memories to cherish for a lifetime but the song isn’t over yet. #NCISNOLA fam, we still have stories to tell. There’s a new episode this Sunday and be there with us for the series finale on May 16th. pic.twitter.com/ZuK8reaUbb — NCIS: New Orleans (@NCISNewOrleans) February 18, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







