NCIS: Hawaii spin-off reportedly being considered at CBS







Apparently, CBS is not done with the NCIS world anytime soon — even as the flagship show is in the midst of season 18.

Want some more NCIS updates in video form? Then watch our take on this past installment of the main series below! Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network is looking at a fourth edition of the franchise in NCIS: Hawaii, one that would obviously expand the show and also make sense from a production point of view. Filming in Hawaii has been a little easier than on the mainland amidst the pandemic, and there is already an established production infrastructure there with Magnum PI still filming in the Aloha State. Previously, Hawaii Five-0 made great use of the locations there for many years.

An NCIS: Hawaii also does give the franchise a little more skin in the game in the event the flagship show ends anytime soon. The THR story notes that Mark Harmon’s deal is up after this season and there is a little more uncertainty than usual around the future of NCIS proper. While we think that CBS would want an NCIS season 19, it’s not fully up to them. The cast and crew also have to be on board and we know that this has been an especially trying year.

For now, though, we don’t want to speculate too much on the future of any show within the franchise; instead, why not look at the possibility of something more? NCIS: New Orleans executive producer Christopher Silber is attached to the new show, as are NCIS: NOLA EP Jan Nash and Matt Bosack of SEAL Team fame. We think another version of the show could be fun — but given the island setting, we sure hope it would have its fair share of lighthearted moments.

Related – Check out some news on an upcoming NCIS episode

Do you want to see an NCIS: Hawaii spin-off happen?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to then also stick around — there are further updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







