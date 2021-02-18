NCIS: New Orleans season 7: Show EPs on final-season news







Yesterday, the surprising news was first made official that NCIS: New Orleans will be ending with season 7. This is a show that had delivered some big ratings over the years at CBS, but struggled more after being shifted over to its Sunday-night timeslot. Seven years is still a great run on the air, though, so it is hard to be upset with the series’ overall performance.

One other thing that we are grateful for is the timing of this announcement. Does it stink to learn midway through a season that it’s the final one? Sure, but this is so much more preferable than hearing after the fact that it’s canceled. There is time to come up with a proper ending now, and something that offers up legitimate closure.

We also do wonder whether we could see one of these cast members on another project in the franchise, but that is arguably a question for a different day.

For now, let’s just go ahead and hear from some of the show’s bosses on this being the big farewell. In a new statement (via Deadline), here is some of what executive producers Christopher Silber and Jan Nash had to say:

“It has been our sincere pleasure and honor to work on this show and with this incredible cast and crew for over 150 episodes … As disappointed as we are to see NOLA end, we couldn’t be prouder of the work we’ve done and are grateful to the spectacular and resilient Crescent City that embraced us for seven wonderful years.”

In case you did not hear some of the recent news, Silber and Nash may be going over to work on a potential NCIS: Hawaii series. If that is given a green light, we imagine that it could potentially replace NCIS: New Orleans in the lineup. It’s either that or it ends up being shifted somewhere else.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: New Orleans

What do you think about NCIS: New Orleans ending with season 7?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do that, stick around — there are other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







