Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? Brace for season 4’s ‘All In’







Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? Do you want to see some of your Bravo brothers back on television again? We sure don’t blame you. The unfortunate reality is that there have been so many repeats as of late. It’s hard to know when the series is actually going to be airing.

Now that we’ve said that … we actually have some good news to share! There is a new episode of SEAL Team tonight entitled “All In,” and one that will assess the aftermath of what we recently saw these characters go through. Think in terms of Jason Hayes stepping away (again) from Bravo, or Ray trying to get back in touch with his inner self after his traumatic captivity. There will still be a mission over the course of the episode (learn more about that here), but Jason and Ray won’t be a part of it … at least at first. We’ll see if that changes.

If you do want to see a few more specifics on what’s ahead, be sure to check out the full synopsis for “All In” now below:

“All In” – As Bravo continues grappling with major changes, the team spins up on a mission in Ecuador. Also, Natalie presents a life-changing idea to Jason, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, Feb. 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We know that this life-changing idea for Jason could involve him heading down to San Diego for a new opportunity training the next generation of Navy SEALs. Is he ready for that responsibility? That’s something that we are very much excited to see play out. He has a lot to weigh here, and we are still not 100% convinced that the character is done being out in the field. He’s still playing through all of the different possibilities and outcomes within his mind. Maybe he’ll figure it out within this hour; we’ll have to wait and see on that.

What do you want to see on tonight’s SEAL Team season 4 episode?

Are you thrilled that the show is back on the air? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, stick around for more news. (Photo: CBS.)

