SEAL Team season 4 episode 7 sneak peek: A look at the ‘new’ Bravo







SEAL Team season 4 episode 7 is poised to air on CBS tomorrow night, and it’s fair to say that Bravo is going to look a bit different. Jason Hayes is no longer Bravo One; meanwhile, Ray had already taken on a different role prior to what happened with his capture.

So what does Bravo look like now? The sneak peek below gives you a decent sense of that, as you can see the new iteration of the team getting their orders — there is a new mission in Ecuador that will serve as the focal point for this upcoming story. Sonny gets a little ribbing about Davis, but in general, this entire preview feels like business as usual. It doesn’t feel like anyone is spending that much time missing who isn’t there … other than us, of course.

One of our main points of curiosity when it comes to SEAL Team moving forward is just what is going to happen when it comes to Jason and Ray. Will they really be doing their own thing for a long stretch of time? We think it has to be long enough that their absence is felt, but a big part of what makes the show so great is the camaraderie between our main characters. If you don’t have that, the show may not feel quite the same. Yet, you also do want to remain realistic to the real world here and this is a job that people don’t hold forever. It’s physically and mentally exhausting, and at a certain point people may be afraid of losing themselves in the job. It certainly felt like Jason was — hence, him deciding to follow the lead of Mandy.

So will the mission in Ecuador be completed in this episode? That’s our big question mark, but we’ve seen already with this show a real tendency to mix things up.

