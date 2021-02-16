SEAL Team season 4 episode 7 sneak peek: A Jason – Ray update







After a brief hiatus SEAL Team season 4 episode 7 is going to air on CBS Wednesday night — and for at least part of the episode, we’ll be sifting through the aftermath of Ray’s captivity.

Think about what the character has gone through since the start of the season. He survived a dangerous mission, took on a new post, and then saw himself captured, tormented, and transferred from one location to the next. There’s a lot of trauma there, and we certainly imagine that it’s going to take time before he starts to feel better.

Based on the sneak peek below, it seems like he’s trying to be on the road to recovery — he’s not there yet, but he does cherish the bond that he has with Jason. While Jason may be hiding it, there’s also a lot that he is going through, as well. Ray calls it out: He’s missing Bravo. They are out there in the field and he still has that itch to be a part of it. Some of this may just be due to his unhappiness in his own station: Doing desk work isn’t the sort of thing Jason loves — it doesn’t fulfill him, and that’s why he is out there at the shooting range in the first place.

At this point, it’s far too early to know for sure what the future for these two men will be. With that being said, we have a REALLY hard time thinking that the two are going to end this season in anywhere close to the same place that they are in right now. It feels like we’re telling a story about transition, and the journey that people go on as they figure out their next act.

