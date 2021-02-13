SEAL Team season 4 episode 7 sneak peek: Jason’s new opportunity







After a long delay SEAL Team season 4 episode 7 is poised to arrive on CBS this Wednesday, and it comes with a new potential gig for Jason Hayes.

In the sneak peek below (via SpoilerTV), Natalie presents David Boreanaz’s character with a chance to do something different: Go down with her to San Diego and while there, help to train the new generation of future SEALs. It is a chance to still be involved in the unit that gave Jason purpose, without having to be out in the field with Bravo. It may give him a little bit of everything that he craves.

For the time being, what we know is that he is struggling in his current role. He’s not a particularly big fan of riding a desk — it’s not fulfilling him or making him think that he’s using his abilities to his best. The location with Natalie’s offer is a plus, and it’s certainly clear that she wants him there. They could build something — a stable life without as much travel.

Ultimately, this decision just comes down to whatever Jason decides, and it’s something that he could spend a chunk of this episode trying to figure out. Do we know that he is a capable leader? Absolutely, but we’re also not 100% sure that he is ready to give up on being out in the field just yet. He may have temporarily convinced himself that he is, but this is something we’ll get a better sense of over the coming weeks. Remember that he was out there as recently as episode 6 — sure, it was for a personal purpose in trying to save Ray, but he was still out there. We’re not sure there has been enough time for him to fully miss it yet, and that’s even when you factor in the time jump from earlier this season.

