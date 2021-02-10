





Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? Given that there are so many other news on the air, why not bring David Boreanaz and the rest of the cast back?

Alas, if only that was happening. The bad news at the moment is clear: There is no new episode on the air tonight. You’re going to be waiting one more week to see what lies ahead in “All In,” as the show is running repeats for both this series and also SWAT.

So while you wait, why not go ahead and present some more details? The new photo above shows Jason back at his job, which still seems to be steering clear of being an official part of Bravo. Despite going out in the field in order to save Ray, we don’t see him in all that much of a hurry to get back out there. We don’t know for sure if he ever will. Meanwhile, we presume that Ray will be recovering both physically and emotionally from what he went through. There are still missions that need to be done, and at least some characters will be out tackling those. (Be prepared for a good bit of action for Clay in particular.)

In the event you haven’t seen the synopsis for “All In” yet, you can do so below — with the promo at the bottom of this article:

“All In” – As Bravo continues grappling with major changes, the team spins up on a mission in Ecuador. Also, Natalie presents a life-changing idea to Jason, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, Feb. 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We are excited to have SEAL Team back next week, but here’s one thing you should know ahead of time: After this episode, we’re going to be gearing up for another break — this time for one week. “All In” is currently set to be the final episode of the month.

