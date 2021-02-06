SEAL Team season 4 episode 7 spoilers: A ‘life-changing’ idea ahead?







SEAL Team season 4 episode 7 carries with it the title of “All In,” and we have a sense already of how different the story will be. We’re going to see some of our main characters back at home, at least for a short period of time. There is a lot of aftermath to comb through following what happened overseas with Ray, and we’re excited to see some of that play out.

For Jason Hayes, all signs point towards him having a huge decision to make on his own future. For more on that, check out the newly-released SEAL Team season 4 episode 7 synopsis below:

“All In” – As Bravo continues grappling with major changes, the team spins up on a mission in Ecuador. Also, Natalie presents a life-changing idea to Jason, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, Feb. 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

What could this idea be? It may be something tied to his personal life, and a chance to find more stability or joy for himself away from the job. Maybe it is something that eventually does bring him a little bit closer to being back with Bravo full-time.

No matter what Jason is offered by Natalie, we can’t imagine that this is something that is wrapped up within the span of a single hour. SEAL Team likes to take its time with the personal evolution of its members, and we’re sure that we’ll see that here, as well. Whatever Natalie does present, we have to believe that she’ll think it is Jason’s best interest.

For those of you who do love action and the case aspect of the show, it’s comforting to know that’s still in here, as well. The question we just have to wonder is what members of Bravo are actually heading out … and how long they will be away.

