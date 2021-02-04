SEAL Team season 4 episode 7 promo: The toll on Ray and Jason







SEAL Team season 4 episode 7 is coming to CBS in just under two weeks — and you better believe it’s going to be emotional.

The promo below (via SpoilerTV) suggests that the title for this episode is “All In,” and that does make us wonder — is Jason going to be heading back to Bravo? Based on the new promo that we’ve got below, it is extremely clear that he’s struggling. For most of the season, one of the questions he’s been trying to figure out is how to not lose himself in his work. Being Bravo One was an enormous responsibility for him, and there’s no denying that he was good at it — extremely good. Yet, Mandy’s departure haunts him and he’s been thinking a lot about what he said.

If Jason does go back, we don’t imagine that he will do so the same man that he was. If that happened, this show would basically be chasing its own tail — what would the point of all of this been? The top priority here has to be to continuing to allow this character to evolve and not trying to rush his journey in any sense.

Oh, and of course the same thing goes for Ray Perry. This is a guy who was just put through a traumatic, near-death event, and one that lasted an extended period of time. It’s not the only trauma in his life, and we’re not going to be so naïve as to try and sit here and pretend that it is. With that being said, it’s clearly going to be a trauma that defines him, and that is something that will continue to course through the remainder of this season.

While these characters continue to battle a number of their emotional demons, we have to imagine that there will be more missions. What would SEAL Team end up being otherwise?

