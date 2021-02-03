Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? Season 4 episode 7 expectations







Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? Based on the way that the most recent episode ended, we are entering in some ways a new era. Ray Perry is free from capture, Jason has wrapped up what was (for now) his last mission with Bravo, and now we have to wonder what the future is going to hold.

Alas, we are going to be waiting a little bit longer. There is no new episode of the CBS drama airing tonight, and to make matters worse, there also isn’t a new episode next week. You will be waiting until Wednesday, February 17 to see what is coming up next, and for now, the network is being pretty darn coy. There is no confirmed title as of yet, and nor is there a synopsis. Maybe we’ll get a little bit more on this subject next week, but for now, we’re all left to have our collective thinking caps on what we wonder what the future is going to hold.

For Ray, the top priority at the moment obviously has to be treatment. He’s going to be in a bad way physically and mentally, so the last thing anyone should be doing right now is throwing him out into the field. Give him a few moments to catch his breath — we’ll see more of where the story goes from there.

So what about Jason? Maybe we are being naïve, but we still have a hard time believing that the show is going to be spending the entirety of season 4 keeping the character away from the rest of his former team. Do we think the writers will probably find a way to throw him together with some of these characters again? Probably, as by and large that’s the sort of thing that this show does. But, they could play this plot out for a while to show that Jason really does want to find himself. He will take some of Mandy’s words from early on this season seriously.

No matter what happens, we’re going to expect drama, action, and topical stories galore — the sort of thing that SEAL Team is ultimately great at.

What do you want to see on SEAL Team season 4 moving forward?

Are you bummed out that there is no new episode tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and also come back around to secure some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

