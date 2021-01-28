SEAL Team season 4 spoilers: Meet newcomer Mina Hassan







Who is Mina Hassan? She’ll be joining the world of SEAL Team season 4 later this year, and it’s fair to say her role is important.

Before we dive any further into this casting breakdown, we should warn you in advance: The following holds potential spoilers for the current story arc. Stop reading now if you want to remain surprised when tonight’s new episode airs.

According to a new report from Deadline, Heartland and Blood & Treasure alum Shiva Negar is going to be paying Hassan starting in March. She is described as “a diligent and uniquely skilled Navy Cryptologist and Special Activities Senior NCO who has developed valuable assets and built an impressive network in the Middle East. She is the liaison leading the charge with Ray on a mission to recover black market weapons in Syria.”

The clear indication we get from that description is that Ray will very-much still be around on SEAL Team following the events of tonight’s new episode. We’ve seen the character under capture for a significant chunk of the story, and it is going to be nice seeing what the future holds once he gets out. What is interesting is that the description doesn’t mention any other one-time members of Bravo Team — does this mean that they are not going to be all together as of this point? That is clearly something that we’re left to wonder about.

Ultimately, what we are intrigued to see is what sort of challenges await Ray once he gets out of this situation — we know that he’s gone through so much over the years but, even with that, this is one of the traumas that may stand out the most. It is also rather recent, and that may cause the cloud to hover a little bit more.

