NCIS: New Orleans ending with season 7; Scott Bakula reacts







After seven remarkable years in the Big Easy, it looks as though it is officially curtains for NCIS: New Orleans. Today, it was confirmed (via Deadline) that the current season will be the final one for the show.

NCIS: New Orleans is the first series within the franchise to come to a close, and this news ironically comes just one day after news surfaced that an NCIS: Hawaii is in development. Some of the NCIS: New Orleans team, or at least executive producers Christopher Silber and Jan Nash, will potentially move over to the Hawaii spin-off.

In reacting to this news, here is some of what star Scott Bakula had to say:

“Sad to end our love affair with this phenomenal city but so grateful for all the friends we made along the way … I will miss the music. Big thank you to CBS for seven years.”

While NCIS: New Orleans was never the ratings smash as the other two versions of the franchise, it did have quite the impressive run over the past several years. The show is currently averaging a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic, a pretty substantial drop from season 6. The lower ratings could play a factor, but there are multiple components that go into the end of a show like this.

This is the second CBS series to announce today that it is saying farewell — it was already revealed that Mom will be concluding with its current eighth season. NCIS: Los Angeles is currently in season 12, whereas the flagship NCIS is all the way in season 18. There is no confirmation that either show will be back, but for the time being, we will do our best to remain hopeful.

For now, we’re excited to see how NCIS: New Orleans will end. Thanks to this announcement coming now, at least the writers will have a chance to cultivate a proper end.

What do you think about NCIS: New Orleans ending with season 7?

