Snowpiercer season 3 spoilers: Archie Panjabi joins in significant role







We know that a Snowpiercer season 3 is coming. Beyond that, though, there wasn’t that much announced about it until today.

According to a new report from Variety, former The Good Wife star Archie Panjabi is set to have an important role coming up. What do we know? Not too much other than her character’s name in Asha. We would imagine that she would help to push forward the show’s mythology, which was expanded a lot with the introduction of Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) in season 2. The rest of the current cast includes Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Steven Ogg. Remember, though, that not all of these people will make it to season 3.

Snowpiercer has shown itself through two seasons to be one of TNT’s more successful original properties. It managed to bring in fans of the original movie, but also viewers out there looking for something a little bit different. It has memorable characters, a unique setting, and some fast-paced drama where you never quite know what is going to happen next.

Unfortunately, we imagine that you are going to be stuck waiting a long time in order to wait and see whatever is next. Since the second season is currently airing, we don’t imagine that season 3 will be here until either late this year or early next — and even that could be subject to change. The pandemic is still going on, after all, and we have to imagine that this has a significant impact on filming at just about every turn. While you wait, TNT does have some other dramas on the docket — just think about the fifth season of Animal Kingdom or the final season of Claws.

