Snowpiercer season 2 episode 5 spoilers: ‘Keep Hope Alive’







Next week, be prepared for Snowpiercer season 2 episode 5 — an episode that is stuff full of enormous risks, but plenty of hope.

At the center of this one is Big Alice — what can be done to secure control of it? Layton and Miss Audrey have themselves some plans, and this could pretty easily turn into an exciting game of cat and mouse. You’ve got these two on one side of the showdown, whereas Mr. Wilford is located on the other.

The official synopsis (via SpoilerTV) doesn’t give you too much more in the way of details, but it does at least a good job of setting the stage:

Keep Hope Alive – Layton and Miss Audrey make a risky play for Big Alice, but Wilford has his own plans.

By the end of this episode, our hope is that you are going to be seeing a wide array of different twists and turns, but that the Big Alice situation is somewhat settled. Even if Layton and Miss Audrey fail, that’s okay for now — provided that nothing happens to them, of course! We’re still early in the season!

The latest ratings update

While we recognize that Snowpiercer has been renewed already for a season 3, we like to keep track of its performance on a week-to-week basis. After all, it does give us a good sense of the show’s current trajectory and what our expectations are for the long-term future.

Alas, here is where we have some unfortunate news. Last week’s new episode ended up drawing a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also just over 870,000 live viewers. This is one of the lowest-rated outings that we’ve seen yet for Snowpiercer, but there are some things to remember here. For starters, remember that these are live viewers — a lot of people do watch after the fact. Meanwhile, TNT doesn’t exactly disclose what their standards are for the show in terms of what are good or bad numbers.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Snowpiercer season 2 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around — there are a lot of other updates coming and you don’t want to miss any of them. (Photo: TNT.)

