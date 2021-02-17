The Resident season 4 episode 6: Did Nic lose her baby?







As we prepared for The Resident season 4 episode 6 tonight, we were very much concerned for Nic Nevin. There was no way not to be. The promos suggested that Emily VanCamp’s character could lose her unborn baby, as the doctors of Chastain found themselves in a delicate position. One of the only ways to save the baby was a risky procedure, and there was no guarantee it would work.

For most of the episode, the writers really did their best in order to keep us in suspense. There weren’t many updates when it came to the state of Nic’s baby, and even after the procedure we were told that it would take some time for the truth to be clear. Nic was concerned, and of course the same goes for Conrad. One of the people who ended up being a savior was Billie, the new character played by Jessica Lucas. She and Conrad had a checkered past, to say the least, but were able to work through some of their differences near the end of the episode. Even if they don’t always get along, one thing is clear: Their love for Nic.

Here’s the good news: After Billie and Conrad worked to help Nic, she felt the baby kick! All of a sudden, we had a glimmer of hope … and then they were able to detect a heartbeat. It took most of the episode, but we could finally breathe a collective sigh of relief.

If there is one way we can describe our emotions coming out of all of this, it’s rather simple: Relief. It’s nice to know that the baby made it through, and that we don’t have to deal with any more of an endless stream of sadness from this character and the show.

