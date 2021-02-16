The Resident season 4 episode 7 return date: Prepare for ‘Hero Moments’







Want to see The Resident season 4 episode 7 return date, or some additional information on what lies ahead? Go ahead and consider this piece your source for information.

Alas, it has to start off as your source for bad news — there is no new episode next week. For the first time all season we’re in a hiatus, and are stuck now waiting until Tuesday, March 2 to see an installment entitled “Hero Moments.” This is a story that will throw Conrad back into his past, and also force Mina and AJ to each face significant tests right in the middle of a complicated surgery. Meanwhile, Bell’s stepson is going to have an important role as he tries to repair a lot of the damage from his past.

If you haven’t seen The Resident season 4 episode 7 synopsis yet, it has some further details of what you can expect:

When Conrad gets a call from his former army commander who is stranded and wounded in the forest, the trip to save him brings lots of old emotions to the surface. Devon and Kit treat a patient who suffers from sickle cell anemia and encourage her to have a hip replacement to help treat her pain. Meanwhile, The Raptor is pulled away in the middle of an intense surgery, Mina is left to put her skills and finish the surgery on her own and Bell works on reconnecting with his stepson (guest star Conrad Ricamora) after helping him get hired at the hospital in the all-new “Hero Moments” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, March 2 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-407) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Hopefully, this is an episode that will balance out some of the hard times with a few more positive moments — after all, we’ve seen these characters go through it. It’d be nice to see them have a win here and there. (Conrad and Nic had some the first two episodes, but since then it’s been some choppy waters.)

