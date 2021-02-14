Saturday Night Live: Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page to host February 20







Talk about a double-surprise last night on Saturday Night Live. Not only is there going to be a new episode on February, but Regé-Jean Page is going to host!

If you hadn’t heard of Page at this point last year, we understand — even if he did have a big role on the ABC drama For the People. It’s another Shonda Rhimes-produced show that has allowed him to find a whole new level of fame, and that is Bridgerton. Ever since the historical drama premiered on Netflix, it has become a pop-culture phenomenon and one of the streaming service’s most-popular shows ever. The fact that it has a star hosting SNL so soon is shining proof of that.

With Page on board for February 20, we’re calling it early — you’re going to see a Bridgerton spoof. It would be absolutely insane if we didn’t see that.

So will this be the last new episode of February? On paper that makes since, but it’s hard to know it with absolute certainty. Typically, SNL airs three episodes before going on a break, but this marks the second time this season that they’ve gone ahead and aired four in a row. So what in the world is going on here? If we had to guess, we’d say that the show is trying to do larger batches all at once for safety reasons. It keeps everyone in one place for longer — when there are hiatuses, they will be a little bit larger because of that. But, it also gives people time to test and/or quarantine if they need to travel over some of the breaks. Some cast members, most notably Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd, have other projects that they are working on while also doing SNL.

We imagine some first-look previews featuring Page and musical guest Bad Bunny will air during the week.

Related – Check out some discussion on last night’s episode hosted by Regina King

What do you think about Regé-Jean Page hosting Saturday Night Live?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around to get some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







