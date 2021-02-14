





Tonight’s Saturday Night Live presented some fantastic sketches, but we’re not sure that any of them are better than the weird gummy song. How in the world did the writers come up with this?

At the forefront of this sketch was Regina King’s character, a cop who ate a gummy that carried with it some unusual side effects. We got a musical number featuring all sorts of weird characters … but Pete Davidson as a gummy bear is easily the best.

This episode was a fine example of how SNL can be great when it’s totally random and unexpected. There’s no way we could have imagined that we’d be getting this going into the show, and yet we got it … and it was both crazy and pretty incredible. It’s one of those ideas that is so easy and predictable, you really wonder how in the world the show never came up with it before. Maybe it’s become gummies aren’t the sort of thing that generated a lot of attention four or five years ago … or maybe it was determined too “edgy” by some in the past.

Was the end of the musical number a little predictable? Sure, but they often are. It’s hard to get out of a sketch about a cop under the influence and seeing singing gummy bears … the best way is probably by having the criminal give up, recognizing that this entire exchange is too weird, even for them.

Ultimately, this is probably the sketch that has the greatest potential to go viral from tonight’s episode — the song is legitimately catchy, and there’s just also something so delightful about Pete Davidson in this costume. In between this and what he did as Count Chocula earlier this season, he’s having himself a pretty incredible year when it comes to weird characters.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Saturday Night Live

What did you think about Saturday Night Live presenting its strange gummy song tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, be sure to also stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







