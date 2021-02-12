The Resident season 4 episode 7 spoilers: How Conrad’s past comes back







The Resident season 4 episode 7 looks to be an emotional episode — though it’s also one you will have to wait for. The title here is “Hero Moments,” and for the time being it is set to air on Tuesday, March 2 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time.

So what is at the center of this hour? Think in terms of Conrad’s military past. This isn’t something that we have seen at the center of a story in a good while, and these are some parts to this past that he will be forced to confront. Let’s just hope that it plays out here in a way that is interesting and that we can learn something more through it — learning about a character should always be critical to a show like this.

For some more details, check out the full The Resident season 4 episode 7 synopsis:

When Conrad gets a call from his former army commander who is stranded and wounded in the forest, the trip to save him brings lots of old emotions to the surface. Devon and Kit treat a patient who suffers from sickle cell anemia and encourage her to have a hip replacement to help treat her pain. Meanwhile, The Raptor is pulled away in the middle of an intense surgery, Mina is left to put her skills and finish the surgery on her own and Bell works on reconnecting with his stepson (guest star Conrad Ricamora) after helping him get hired at the hospital in the all-new “Hero Moments” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, March 2 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-407) (TV-14 D, L, V)

So why isn’t Nic mentioned in here at all? It has a lot to do with the mystery surrounding her baby and what’s coming on Tuesday. It’s clear to us that the show wants to leave some elements of its story in the dark as long as possible. With that said, we hope both her and the baby end up okay — no more sadness, please!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Resident, including a promo for what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Resident season 4 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, be sure to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







