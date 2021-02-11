The Resident season 4 episode 5 promo: Could Nic lose her baby?







As we prepare for The Resident season 4 episode 5 next week, there is one big question we gotta ask: Why is Nic being put through more pain? We’re coming off of an episode where Emily VanCamp’s character nearly died after being attacked by a patient; now, she stands a risk of losing her baby. We thought that she was going to be out of the woods, but that’s not entirely the case.

In the promo below, you can get a reasonably good sense of what lies ahead — and also the danger that her baby is in. The doctors around her all have a serious level of concern, and it leads to Conrad wondering if they are going to have to make a risky move. What this means, and how it could impact the rest of the season, remains to be seen. We just think personally that Nic has gone through enough tragedy in her life, and all of that was before we even got to the pandemic. Can’t she and Conrad just have a win at this point?

So it’s clear at this point that the status of Nic’s baby is front and center for this episode; it has to be. Are we aware that there are other storylines at Chastain? Certainly, with the transition from private to public hospital being at the top of the list. It’s going to be a very different sort of environment there going forward, one with more patients and issues for the team to solve. There’s also questions aplenty as to who is going to run everything.

Hopefully, we’ll get answers on Nic over the course of the next episode — honestly, we can wait to get information on everything else.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Resident season 4 episode 5?

