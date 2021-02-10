The Resident season 4 episode 6 spoilers: The evolution of Chastain







As we prepare for The Resident season 4 episode 6 on Fox next week, we have to prepare ourselves for a totally-new era of the series. The Chastain that we knew previously is seemingly gone; in its place is going to be a public hospital. This means a number of important changes, and the transition will not be easy. (Of course, it is infinitely better than the previous option in the hospital being sold outright.) A public hospital means potentially more patients, plus a chance to further challenge the system that disadvantages so many.

Next week’s new episode is entitled “Requiems and Revivals” — the synopsis below gives you a good sense of what is coming:

As Nic struggles with her recovery, her close friend and former Chastain colleague, Billie, comes back to the hospital to support her. Meanwhile, as the hospital transitions from private to public, the search begins for a new CEO, Bell asks a favor of his step-son (guest star Conrad Ricamora) and Devon sees an opportunity to fix the system in the all-new “Requiems & Revivals” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Feb. 16 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-406) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Bringing in the Billie character (played by Jessica Lucas) should prove exciting — she is going to be a major part of the remainder of this season, so what role will she play at the hospital? Odds are, she is going to do more than just be Nic’s friend, and will eventually find herself involved in a number of other big storylines, as well. We anticipate her arc being a little bit of a slow burn, which in the end is fine. What matters is that we get to know her more over time.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to The Resident right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Resident season 4 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to also stick around for additional news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







