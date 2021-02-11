MacGyver season 5 episode 8: Jorge Garcia, Henry Ian Cusick reunite!







MacGyver season 5 episode 8 is going to be coming on CBS this Friday, and we know there’s a lot to be excited for! You’ve got of course another exciting mission for the Phoenix Foundation team, but also a notable guest star at the same time. Enter Jorge Garcia!

In the sneak peek below, you can get a sense of what’s coming when the former Hawaii Five-0 series regular arrives at the Phoenix Foundation as Jerry Ortega. He believes he’s stumbled across something big, and all roads lead immediately to MacGyver. He’s familiar with him after some of the team visited the islands back in the first season, when Jack was still alive and a part of this world. While Jerry may not be technically a member of Five-0 anymore, he’s out there trying to expose the truth in his own way.

The real delight to us in watching this is seeing Garcia reunite with his former Lost co-star Henry Ian Cusick — it’s our personal dream to have as many different Lost actors on this show as possible. The possibilities here are rather endless when you think about the sheer size of the cast of the ABC hit.

There is one little Hawaii Five-0 Easter egg within this preview, and it’s Jerry noting that he called his “old boss” McGarrett for information at one point during his investigation. This suggests that Steve did eventually come back to his post after departing the island in the Five-0 series finale. We never thought that he’d be gone forever, so this is something that is nice to hear. (Quick little aside: We know that this episode was actually filmed early last year, so it was conceivable producers originally expected it to air at a different time than now — we’re still considering it notable nonetheless.)

Related – Be sure to check out some more news when it comes to Friday’s MacGyver

What do you most want to see when it comes to MacGyver season 5 episode 8?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you do that, remember to stick around — there are more stories we’ll have coming your way that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







