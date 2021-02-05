MacGyver season 5 episode 8 spoilers: Jorge Garcia guest stars!







There’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to MacGyver season 5 episode 8 next week on CBS, especially if you were a longtime fan of Hawaii Five-0. After all, this episode marks an appearance by Jorge Garcia as Jerry! We haven’t seen the character in this world in a while, and it’s going to be nice to have an update on him.

Heck, it’s going to be nice to have an update on a major Hawaii Five-0 character in general. We’ve seen a few characters pop up over on Magnum PI, but it’s a little bit more challenging in this instance for a wide array of reasons. For starters, MacGyver films all the way out in Atlanta, so there is a travel component here. (We should note that this upcoming episode was filmed pre-pandemic, so travel was of course a little easier then.)

So what is the story going to be for Jorge’s return? Check out the full MacGyver season 5 episode 6 synopsis below with some additional details:

“SOS + Hazmat + Ultrasound + Frequency + Malihini” – Mac and team rush to help when Matty’s former mentor, Ian Cain (Robert Patrick), and his embassy staff come down with a deadly, mysterious illness. Also, Taylor and Bozer work with Jerry Ortega (“Hawaii Five-0’s” Jorge Garcia) to infiltrate a Codex cell, on MACGYVER, Friday, Feb.12 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Over the course of this hour, we’re personally hoping for a few chances to laugh, and of course also get some great action sequences. With Robert Patrick (who you know from either Terminator or also Scorpion), you’re probably going to get some awesome stuff. This also serves as a reminder that Codex is still out there, even if some of their main operations were shut down at the end of season 4.

