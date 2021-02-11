Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 12: Angelina & JWoww…







Is tonight’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 12 going to be the one where JWoww and Angelina start to finally heal? We know that this moment has been a long time coming, but there’s no guarantee that it will actually happen.

What we can tell you is that Dr. Drew Pinsky is still around on tonight’s new episode, and he is going to do his best in order to mediate a conversation between these two cast members. Our response to that at the moment is pretty simple: Good luck. This is not going to be easy.

In the sneak peek below, you can see where the root of some of the problems lie … not that we haven’t heard them a million times over. Angelina continues to express her frustration and hurt over what happened at her wedding, noting that she didn’t know it was coming and both her husband and a lot of her guests were upset about it after the fact. Yet, Dr. Drew reminds her that everyone involved in the situation has apologized and expressed regret — she has to figure out what she wants to do about that.

For JWoww, the problem comes from the social-media reaction that came after the fact, one where words were weaponized and Jenni, Denna, and Snooki were left largely to fend for themselves online in between when the wedding filmed and when it actually aired. It’s understandable for her to be upset about this — she recognizes what she did was wrong, but should she continue to be punished for it forever? If the answer is “yes,” then Angelina needs to stop with the pretense that there is a way to work things out.

