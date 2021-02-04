Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 11 video: Awkward dinner







Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 11 is set to arrive on MTV tomorrow night — and yea, the tension is VERY present. What else did you expect when you throw Angelina and JWoww into the same room?

In the sneak peek below, you can get a pretty good sense of what is coming as Angelina and Chris show up to dinner, and it’s clear soon after almost no one wants to start up the conversation. They’re not being proactive, and neither is anyone else. Angelina’s priority at the moment seems to just be getting through the evening without having to look JWoww in the eye … we can’t imagine that this will end as she wants.

At one point during the preview, The Situation makes it clear how frustrated he is about the whole ordeal. This is not how family dinners are supposed to go! They are loud, boisterous, and an opportunity for everyone to enjoy one another’s company. This can be best defined as anything but that.

Do you want a few more details now for this episode? Then check out the full synopsis below:

JWoww and Angelina put the a in awkward at family dinner. Afterwards, the guys are at a loss so Ronnie calls in a favor from Dr. Drew to see if he can help bring the family back together.

We’ll be the first to admit that the whole idea of bringing Dr. Drew on is totally ridiculous. We don’t get a sense that it’s going to be easy to repair the JWoww – Angelina relationship — though who knows? Maybe the presence of an outsider will at least make these two realize that there is value in at least trying to have some sort of conversation.

Tomorrow night, you could practically ✨ feel ✨ the awkward at family dinner! 😩 Is there any hope left for this crew on a new #JSFamilyVacation? pic.twitter.com/exETixt5tP — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) February 3, 2021

