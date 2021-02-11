WandaVision episode 6 video: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany look ahead







WandaVision episode 6 is poised to arrive on Disney+ tomorrow, and it goes without saying there are big reveals ahead. Through this upcoming episode, you will be seeing how some of these characters try to piece together the elaborate mystery that is their world. The pieces are starting to come together for Wanda, and the big Pietro reveal should have some fascinating consequences. We don’t just mean that for this show; it branches out and becomes more of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the video below, you can get what serves as an early primer for the final episodes of this season as Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and more talk about the triumphs and challenges that come with shooting a show like this. It’s without a doubt a difficult feat to pull off, mostly because the creative team is molding together different styles and, in the end, trying to find a way to make all of it work.

What we get the sense of is that moving forward, you are going to see the sitcom elements mold further with the MCU action-heavy portions, and we are going to get a larger sense as to what is really going on here. Our personal hope is that we have some answers either tomorrow or in episode 7; if the show waits until the finale to reveal most of the secrets, the end result of it could be rather rushed. We want WandaVision to feel like its own complete thing, and our concern is that it’s going to turn into mostly a prelude for something else coming down the road in the MCU.

With that being said, if Marvel wants to tell both a complete story and set the stage for something coming down the road, we wouldn’t be upset about that in the slightest.

